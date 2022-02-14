Previous
While I Watched From Home by allie912
While I Watched From Home

As I recuperated at home, I watched our worship service online. You may recognize these two, former Sunday School students of mine, from a picture I took last week. They are neighbors, friends and good musicians.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
