Photo 4441
Another Musical Superstar
You have seen pictures of pianist Sarah playing at church. Here is big brother JT contributing his talent to this week’s worship service.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
church
,
boy
,
piano
