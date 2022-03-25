Previous
Hire an Expert
Hire an Expert

John’s computer chair was beyond repair, but fortunately a task chair came up on my Amazon Vine list to select and review. It arrived Tuesday with so many parts that John and I were thoroughly intimidated. Fortunately, as any librarian worth her salt can tell you, “The next best thing to knowing something is knowing where to find it,” and we had just such an expert on speed dial. He came by today, put the chair together and what’s even better, he took the old one away. A good day’s work and a good review!
Allison Williams

