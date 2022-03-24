Previous
Not on Sunday by allie912
Photo 4465

Not on Sunday

I stopped off at church yesterday and took this picture of the sanctuary, very different without the energy of the congregation.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
MamaBec ace
An opportunity to just “be.”
I always say, God created human BEINGS not human DOINGS.
Take those opportunities to just “BE.”
March 24th, 2022  
