Photo 4465
Not on Sunday
I stopped off at church yesterday and took this picture of the sanctuary, very different without the energy of the congregation.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
church
,
sanctuary
MamaBec
ace
An opportunity to just “be.”
I always say, God created human BEINGS not human DOINGS.
Take those opportunities to just “BE.”
March 24th, 2022
