Affirmative or Negative?

The 10th grade students at Cristo Rey Richmond have been hard at work on their argumentative writing unit. They have constructed mock-school board presentations and prepared debates on topics ranging from social media to human rights. Today those signed up as volunteers had a chance to listen and evaluate team presentations. The formal presentations were quite impressive. Where they need practice is responding to questions. Thinking on your feet and marshaling arguments is difficult even for experienced debaters.I predict some great learning opportunities ahead.

The woman in the green vest is the teacher/ organizer for the debates. She handled it beautifully.

