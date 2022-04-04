Previous
Pink Ones Open Later by allie912
Photo 4476

Pink Ones Open Later

I’ve been eagerly waiting for my pink dogwood to start to bloom. My neighbor’s white one has been open for over a week. Patience, Grasshopper.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
