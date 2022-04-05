Previous
An Early Mother’s Day Gift by allie912
Photo 4477

An Early Mother’s Day Gift

My neighbor invited me over to see her newly redecorated patio, courtesy of her DIL. It even has fairy lights with a remote control! And who doesn’t appreciate a pink flamingo! I’d say she has a great gift and even greater DIL!
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
