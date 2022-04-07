Sign up
Photo 4479
The Dogwood as Christian Emblem
Here in Richmond the dogwood blooms just in time for Easter, and the flower combines many Christian symbols, including the cross, crown of thorns and the nail marks on each petal.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
easter
,
dogwood
MamaBec
ace
Thanks for teaching me something I didn’t know about Dogwood flowers.
April 7th, 2022
