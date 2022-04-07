Previous
Next
The Dogwood as Christian Emblem by allie912
Photo 4479

The Dogwood as Christian Emblem

Here in Richmond the dogwood blooms just in time for Easter, and the flower combines many Christian symbols, including the cross, crown of thorns and the nail marks on each petal.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Thanks for teaching me something I didn’t know about Dogwood flowers.
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise