A Spring Dinner by allie912
Photo 4485

A Spring Dinner

My other photo features spring water and here I display my Spring dinner: First corn of the season, smashed new potatoes, sugar snaps, fresh pineapple and the star of the show — Honey-Garlic Pork Chops. Recipe from allrecipes.com
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
