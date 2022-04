Soup Fest

My neighbor and I decided to get out of the house to go to a fundraiser at the JCC. (the Jewish Community Center) They offered five different kinds of vegetarian soup in an all-you-can-eat buffet along with mounds of bread and crackers. I had mushroom barley and Michele had a chunky vegetable stew. We just enjoyed food we didn’t make ourselves and time to catch up. This festival has been offered for two nights a week for the past three weeks. It seemed to be well attended by young families.