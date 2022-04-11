Sign up
Photo 4483
Celebrating Palm Sunday
It was a day of palm branches and Hosannas, scripture and singing, all leading to Holy Week and the celebration of Easter.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
photos
followers
following
13
365
iPad Pro (2017)
10th April 2022 6:42pm
church
palm
