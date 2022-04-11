Previous
Next
Celebrating Palm Sunday by allie912
Photo 4483

Celebrating Palm Sunday

It was a day of palm branches and Hosannas, scripture and singing, all leading to Holy Week and the celebration of Easter.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise