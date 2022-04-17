Sign up
Photo 4489
Faberge Easter Greetings
Part of the world-renowned collection of Faberge imperial Easter eggs at the Virginia Museum. It is the largest collection outside of Russia. The last bunny shot is from the museum gift shop. A little bit more affordable
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
16th April 2022 7:01pm
Tags
easter
faberge
vmfa
