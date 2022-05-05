Previous
Next
On the Town by allie912
Photo 4507

On the Town

This mural is part of the parking deck of the local Publix grocery store. I rarely go to Publix and never park in the deck but I passed it on my quest for a post card. (See other photo)
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise