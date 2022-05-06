Sign up
Photo 4508
All to Scale
Miniature roses in a miniature holder.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8920
photos
27
followers
43
following
1235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
