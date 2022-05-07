Sign up
Photo 4509
A Silver Linden Tree
This stately tree on the grounds of Agecroft Hall is a beautiful addition to the landscape. The backs of the leaves are a silvery white, and when the breezes blow they ripple and shine.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th April 2022 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
