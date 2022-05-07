Previous
A Silver Linden Tree by allie912
This stately tree on the grounds of Agecroft Hall is a beautiful addition to the landscape. The backs of the leaves are a silvery white, and when the breezes blow they ripple and shine.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
