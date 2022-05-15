Previous
A Friend, and Now a Sister by allie912
A Friend, and Now a Sister

Here is Jennifer, newly inducted into Gamma Mu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She is carrying on a proud tradition. Her mother is a member of DKG in Wyoming.
15th May 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
