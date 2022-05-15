Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4517
A Friend, and Now a Sister
Here is Jennifer, newly inducted into Gamma Mu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She is carrying on a proud tradition. Her mother is a member of DKG in Wyoming.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8938
photos
27
followers
43
following
1237% complete
View this month »
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
Latest from all albums
4514
4418
4515
4419
4516
4420
4517
4421
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th May 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
woman
,
dkg
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close