Photo 4520
Citizens United
Just a sample of the expressions of solidarity with Ukraine that I saw this morning on my walk.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8944
photos
27
followers
43
following
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
17th May 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
flags
,
ukraine
