Photo 4535
Passion Flower
This flower always makes me think of a creation by a fabulous craftsman, which I guess it actually is.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
1st June 2022 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
passion
