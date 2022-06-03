Sign up
Photo 4536
Watermelon Wonders
I sent grandson Henry the wonderful summer craft book on the upper right. He and Mom Sarah have already put it to good use, here carving a watermelon Jack o’ lantern and then making some cool and refreshing watermelon popsicles with the innards!
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8976
photos
27
followers
43
following
1242% complete
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
4437
4533
4534
4438
4535
4439
4440
4536
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
2nd June 2022 8:55am
Tags
boy
,
grandson
,
watermelon
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That sounds like something my grandsons would have fun doing too. We'll see them in 8 days- I'll have to remember this! Very cute collage!
June 3rd, 2022
