Watermelon Wonders by allie912
Photo 4536

I sent grandson Henry the wonderful summer craft book on the upper right. He and Mom Sarah have already put it to good use, here carving a watermelon Jack o’ lantern and then making some cool and refreshing watermelon popsicles with the innards!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That sounds like something my grandsons would have fun doing too. We'll see them in 8 days- I'll have to remember this! Very cute collage!
June 3rd, 2022  
