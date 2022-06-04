Previous
Day by Day by allie912
Photo 4537

Day by Day

A few days’ sunshine brought this lily to full bloom.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Beautiful color!
June 4th, 2022  
