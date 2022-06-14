A Virtual Amazon Tour

Here are a few screen shots from a virtual warehouse tour John and I took this afternoon. It is amazing to witness the intricate process involving humans and robots that enable them to move as many as a million items in a day. They can get an order out of the warehouse in as little as 13 minutes!

There was a Q & A period and one of the questions asked was what was the best thing about working for Amazon. They all said variations on “all the great people”, but frankly, all the workers we saw were doing tedious solitary tasks, better suited for robots.

It was a fascinating program, but definitely not my style.