Previous
Next
🎶There Were Never Such Devoted Sisters🎶 by allie912
Photo 4546

🎶There Were Never Such Devoted Sisters🎶

Taken at church today. Beverly, on the right, was surprised by a special visitor — her sister.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise