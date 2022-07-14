Previous
Forget What I Said
Forget What I Said

Some weeks ago I praised the good service of our cable company. Seems like I was a bit premature. The remote control for the living room TV was not being very responsive so they said they would mail me a new one. Five days later it arrived. Actually they sent two in a box big enough for a microwave oven. When I attempted to follow the easy programming directions on the screen, I was unsuccessful. I had to call Xfinity to speak to a human, which is almost impossible, but I persisted. Turns out they sent not one but two remotes both of which were the wrong model. I suggested the next delivery did not require such a big box.
Allison Williams

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, they said they would send a remote and they did (o: Hopefully the "third time's a charm".
July 14th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
@olivetreeann From your lips to God’s ear.
July 14th, 2022  
