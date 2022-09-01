Sign up
Photo 4626
Sunflower Closeup
I will remember this when winter comes calling.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9156
photos
27
followers
41
following
1267% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st August 2022 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
