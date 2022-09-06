Another Dream Shattered

When I was a kid, my parents were frugal and rarely bought national brand groceries. I do remember swooning over Ho Hos the few times I had them. Fast forward to my shopping expedition this week. I had a hankering for something sweet, and my eyes came to rest on the snack food display. Perfect! I thought, I can indulge my childhood desire. I looked at the ingredient information on the bottom of the box which, believe it or not, claimed three Ho Hos make up a serving. Three? I couldn’t finish one, it was so cloyingly sweet. I guess I wouldn’t like Kool-Aid any more either.