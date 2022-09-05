Sign up
Photo 4630
Come on in; The water’s fine!
When I first saw Tom, his back was to me and it looked like just a cowboy hat floating in the pool!
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
hat
,
pool
