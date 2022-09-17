Sign up
Photo 4642
Art is Where You Find It
Waiting for my car’s annual inspection, required by law in Virginia. Isn’t this a wonderful portrait of the gas station at the gas station?
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
3
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9188
photos
27
followers
41
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
garage
Phil Howcroft
ace
yes it is Allison , I really like it
September 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice artwork
September 17th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful artwork
September 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
