Art is Where You Find It by allie912
Art is Where You Find It

Waiting for my car’s annual inspection, required by law in Virginia. Isn’t this a wonderful portrait of the gas station at the gas station?
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft ace
yes it is Allison , I really like it
September 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice artwork
September 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful artwork
September 17th, 2022  
