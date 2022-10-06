Sign up
Photo 4661
In the Middle of the Action
It was Apple Week in First Grade and here is the whole class showing their enthusiasm. Can you spot Henry right in the center of things? They may not have apple orchards in Florida, but they can still learn all about them.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9226
photos
27
followers
41
following
1276% complete
class
grandson
