Visiting Author

I attended a great noontime lecture at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. The subject was analyzing four of George Washington’s residences by examining archeological excavations. Mount Vernon, because it is already so well studied, was not included. Instead we were presented with Washington’s birthplace, his childhood home Ferry Farm, a building in which he recuperated from Smallpox one winter in Barbados and the President’s House in Philadelphia. Some of the conclusions presented to us were like the solutions of complex mystery stories. It was a great way to spend the lunch hour.