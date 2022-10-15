Sign up
Photo 4670
In the Garden
Perfect weather for a visit to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. This is the only butterfly picture I have gotten all summer (except at the enclosed butterfly exhibit also here at Lewis Ginter, and that doesn’t really count.)
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
butterfly
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
