In the Garden by allie912
Photo 4670

In the Garden

Perfect weather for a visit to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. This is the only butterfly picture I have gotten all summer (except at the enclosed butterfly exhibit also here at Lewis Ginter, and that doesn’t really count.)
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
