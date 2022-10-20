One of These Things is Not Like the Other

Meet today’s speaker at The Tuckahoe Women’s Club. Sam Sifton is an assistant managing editor of The New York Times, responsible for culture and lifestyle coverage, and the founding editor of New York Times Cooking. Since arriving at The Times in 2002, he has served as food editor, culture editor and national editor, and worked as the restaurant critic and a columnist for The New York Times Magazine. Plus he went to Harvard.

Even with all these impressive credentials, he was a most engaging, self-deprecating speaker. He shared stories about being a food critic,(Don’t use a credit card with your own name; your cover will be blown) how the Times came to develop a recipe site, and his favorite Restaurant in Richmond. (Alewife, the only restaurant he has tried).

Although I am already a devoted fan of NY Times recipes, I will feel an even greater loyalty now that I’ve been behind the scenes.