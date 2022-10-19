Previous
A Lovely Fall Afternoon by allie912
A Lovely Fall Afternoon

On a beautiful October afternoon with the promise of frost tonight I attended a monthly meeting of the educational service organization to which I belong. Here is our host with her 6 month old black lab pup, Delta, sending us on our way.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
