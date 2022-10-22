Sign up
Photo 4677
Taking the Long View
In the Italian Garden at Maymont there is a lovely perspective as we look down the colonnade.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st October 2022 1:28pm
Tags
maymont
