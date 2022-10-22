Previous
Taking the Long View by allie912
Taking the Long View

In the Italian Garden at Maymont there is a lovely perspective as we look down the colonnade.
22nd October 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
