Together At Last

Jack and Meg are here for a few days and it is Wonderful to see them. Although Meg was in Richmond for a few days in the Spring, I haven’t seen Jack for 18 months and John hadn’t seen him since our 50th anniversary. He is a delightful loving kid and picked up right where we left off. He has just killed a geographic quiz on bordering countries so I suggested he display his triumph. Meanwhile I’m just basking in the glow.