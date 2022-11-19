Sign up
Photo 4705
Crispy Gnocchi With Burst Tomatoes and Mozzarella
A delicious NY Times recipe using the last of the basil from the garden and the last of the baby mozzarella balls that grandson Jack requested.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9314
photos
23
followers
38
following
1289% complete
View this month »
4698
4699
4700
4701
4702
4703
4704
4705
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
18th November 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gnocchi
