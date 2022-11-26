Sign up
Photo 4712
Abandoned
This used to be a Memory Care facility. It did not have a very good reputation for care and cleanliness. It has been shut down and the property has been sold to become a big condo project. Sad all around.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
overg
