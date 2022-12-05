Sign up
Photo 4721
The Second Sunday of Advent
Today, we light the candle of Expectation of Hope. May it remind each and every one of us of God’s great promise to us. He is our hope, He is our Redeemer, and He is our Savior.
5th December 2022
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
4th December 2022 6:31pm
Tags
family
,
advent
