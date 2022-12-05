Previous
The Second Sunday of Advent by allie912
The Second Sunday of Advent

Today, we light the candle of Expectation of Hope. May it remind each and every one of us of God’s great promise to us. He is our hope, He is our Redeemer, and He is our Savior.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
