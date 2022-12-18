Sign up
Photo 4734
Christmas Smiles
Since Maddie lives with her Mom, these together times are not as frequent as they might wish. The size of the smiles show just how much they are appreciated.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th December 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
brother
,
sister
,
boy
