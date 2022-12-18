Previous
Next
Christmas Smiles by allie912
Photo 4734

Christmas Smiles

Since Maddie lives with her Mom, these together times are not as frequent as they might wish. The size of the smiles show just how much they are appreciated.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise