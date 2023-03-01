Sign up
Photo 4807
Half Moon
There is something sort of comforting about the moon keeping watch throughout the day.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9518
photos
23
followers
37
following
1316% complete
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
4804
4708
4709
4805
4806
4710
4807
4711
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
moon
