Photo 4844
Maundy Thursday
This Christian holiday commemorates The Last Supper and The Washing of Feet. At our church we celebrate with a dinner and worship service at the table.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
6th April 2023 9:41pm
Tags
wpc
