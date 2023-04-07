Previous
Maundy Thursday by allie912
Photo 4844

Maundy Thursday

This Christian holiday commemorates The Last Supper and The Washing of Feet. At our church we celebrate with a dinner and worship service at the table.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
