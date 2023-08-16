Previous
Dinner Tonight by allie912
Dinner Tonight

The other half of a family size package of ravioli, but this time breaded and baked in the oven with Rao’s spicy arrabbiata sauce for dipping. It made a nice change of pace from the usual ravioli dinner.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
