Previous
Greetings of the Season by allie912
Photo 5064

Greetings of the Season

The season being harvest time and Thanksgiving. My neighborhood is not rushing to Christmas and overlooking this time of gratitude.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Fabulous collage
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise