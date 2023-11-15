Previous
Pajama Day at Cristo Rey by allie912
Pajama Day at Cristo Rey

I guess every school does this at some point during the year. I remember the teachers dreading it. I wonder how the kids feel about it.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
John Falconer ace
Nice shot
November 15th, 2023  
