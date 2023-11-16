Previous
Saint Benedict by allie912
Photo 5066

Saint Benedict

Cristo Rey High School uses the parking lot of Saint Benedict’s Church, so this afternoon I paused on my was back to my car to take a picture of the statue of St. Benedict surrounded by lush late roses. It was a lively peaceful moment.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
