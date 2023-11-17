Sign up
Photo 5067
Winter Landscaping
I never saw ornamental cabbage as a landscaping feature til I visited Williamsburg. Now I see it all over, including here at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
cabbage
vmfa
