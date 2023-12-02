Previous
An Advent Adventure by allie912
Photo 5082

An Advent Adventure

My daughter gave me an early Christmas present — an advent calendar with a different tea for every day. I could hardly wait to get started. Today was Apple. I wonder what tomorrow will bring?
2nd December 2023

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
bkb in the city
Very nice. Enjoy
December 2nd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is such a great idea if you are a tea drinker
December 2nd, 2023  
