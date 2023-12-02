Sign up
Previous
Photo 5082
An Advent Adventure
My daughter gave me an early Christmas present — an advent calendar with a different tea for every day. I could hardly wait to get started. Today was Apple. I wonder what tomorrow will bring?
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
tea
,
advent
bkb in the city
Very nice. Enjoy
December 2nd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
This is such a great idea if you are a tea drinker
December 2nd, 2023
