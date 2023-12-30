Previous
Keeping the Vigil by allie912
Photo 5110

Keeping the Vigil

I’ve never had a Christmas amyrillis before and I am really enjoying the daily show it puts on.I wonder what color it will be.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise