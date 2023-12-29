Previous
Something to Ponder by allie912
Something to Ponder

I’ve seen these signs frequently and applaud the sentiment. However, I can’t help but think about those strangers who don’t qualify to be your neighbor. Would they be as welcome if they couldn’t afford the comfortable home?
Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
