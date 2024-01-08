Previous
The Kindness of Friends by allie912
The Kindness of Friends

My friend and former colleague Blair gave me a ride to the hospital this morning. She had this sweet collection of gifts for me. The spoon is engraved “Drink tea. Read books. Be happy.” Do you think she gets me?
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
JeannieC57
Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww so sweet !
January 8th, 2024  
