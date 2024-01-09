Previous
Be Still by allie912
Be Still

Hospital bureaucracy will make you sick. John is improving but we have both had it with so many different experts with so many different opinions. These are lovely photos in the corridors. I will try to concentrate on them.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
